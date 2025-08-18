Tawanchai booked for kickboxing return against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to make his highly anticipated return to action late next month.The 26-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative will don the kickboxing gloves once more when he takes on Chinese phenom Liu Mengyang in a three-round contest. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTawanchai is coming off a harrowing three-round technical knockout defeat to now ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan earlier this year at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Tokyo.It was the first knockout loss of Tawanchai's career in ONE Championship.Meanwhile, Mengyang has earned the distinction of having defeated Tawanchai's tormentor in December of 2024.The Chinese striking ace defeated Noiri via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 92: Sitthichai vs. Shadow in Bangkok.Tawanchai will be looking to take home a much-needed victory over Mengyang, as the Thai superstar remains determined to continue his quest for kickboxing gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.Tawanchai and Mengyang are set to do battle at ONE Friday Fights 126, which will broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 26, Asia primetime.Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch the event live. The event should also be available on ONE's official YouTube channel or the ONE Super App on Android and iOS devices.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news on Tawanchai PK Saenchai.