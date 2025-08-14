WATCH: Tawanchai's corner reacts to Masaaki Noiri knocking him out

ONE Championship has released compelling footage showing the dramatic corner reaction when Masaaki Noiri delivered his stunning knockout of Tawanchai PK Saenchai.The Instagram clip captures the raw emotions from Tawanchai's team featuring his longtime stablemate two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who, unfortunately, was forced to witness the former's dream of two-sport takeover come to a crushing end inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena in Japan this past March.Check out the short video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai was giving the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion tactical advice on the fly, while accompanied by his girlfriend. Though the Thai did take note of the adjustments needed, nothing could come in the way of the rather aggressive Noiri.After struggling to hit his rhythm in the first round, the Team Vasileus star turned the match on its head with his kicking game and accurate counters. A left hook then floored the Thai, who enjoyed a nine-fight winning streak heading into ONE 172.The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym may have answered the count, but a final assortment of strikes from Masaaki Noiri forced the referee to halt the contest just five seconds off the two-minute mark of the third canto.Noiri's highlight-reel win earned him a performance bonus, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship, and a ticket to unify his gold against divisional king Superbon.Masaaki Noiri and Superbon's unification matchup set to headline ONE 173Masaaki Noiri hopes to swap his interim belt for undisputed gold when he steps back on martial arts' grandest stage at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.There, the Japanese talent meets reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the main event. Noiri is in fine form ahead of this fixture, having won two fights in a row in highlight-reel fashion.Could he make it three in a row against the top pound-for-pound striker in the world today in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun?&quot;