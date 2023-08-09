Tawanchai breaks down Superbon’s thrilling head kick KO over Tayfun Ozcan 

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows a thing or two about using flashy kicks to end fights instantly.

The 24-year-old is the type to give credit when it’s due, and he gave props to his upcoming challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn for his latest highlight-reel-worthy victory.

After his violent annihilation of Davit Kiria last weekend at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai will make a quick turnaround on October 6 to defend his world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

He’ll be taking on his compatriot and former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon, who’s seeking two-sport supremacy.

After losing his gold strap last January, Superbon bounced back big time with a one-hitter-quitter that took away Tayfun Ozcan’s consciousness at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

The 32-year-old wrecking machine connected on an absurd counter head kick off his lead leg, which left ‘Turbine’ stiff upon impact.

Ozcan never saw it coming since Superbon threw that kick with little to no wind-up.

Even Tawanchai was greatly impressed by his fellow Thai’s creativity and world-class technique.

The 155-pound Muay Thai champ described Superbon’s KO during his OFN13 post-event interview:

“I feel like his timing was great, he was really good at you know finding the right time to strike the opponent and the strike became successful.”

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is quite the expert on the subject of kicking himself.

He literally broke his last two opponents using the sheer power of his legs, as Jamal Yusupov and the aforementioned Kiria both suffered gnarly injuries courtesy of the Thai phenom.

One thing’s for sure, Tawanchai vs Superbon will surely be one big kicking extravaganza. ONE Fight Night 15 can’t come soon enough.

All of ONE’s Amazon cards are available on Prime Video free of charge for those with an active subscription in North America.