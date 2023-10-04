Tawanchai eyes legendary status when it’s all said and done: “I want people to remember me”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai wants to reach sporting immortality once he decides to hang up the gloves.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, yet it’s the hall of Muay Thai and kickboxing legends that he wants to be part of.

He will continue his march to the pantheon of greats when he takes on Jo Nattawut in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Uppertalk with Antoine Pinto, Tawanchai said it would be the greatest of honors if people remember him as one of the best fighters of all time.

He said:

“When I retire, I hope to be a legend too. I kind of want to. I want people to remember me after I retire. This is part of why I like it.”

Tawanchai is only 24 years old, but his career is already one that many veterans of Muay Thai and kickboxing would only dream of.

He first gained notoriety when he debuted at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at just 14 years old. In 2018, at just 19 years of age, Tawanchai won the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Sports Authority of Thailand, and Siam Kela Fighter of the Year awards.

Making his ONE Championship debut in May 2021, Tawanchai faced Irish legend Sean Clancy in what would become one of the most memorable fights in his career. Despite the staggering gap in experience, Tawanchai mauled Clancy before ending ‘Clubber’ with a swift left roundhouse kick in the third round.

After a split decision loss to Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Tawanchai racked up five straight wins including his world title win over Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022.

Tawanchai has since defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with a limb-breaking KO victory over Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7.

He followed it up with a brutal third-round stoppage win this past August when he shattered Davit Kiria’s right arm with a left roundhouse kick.

Watch Tawanchai's entire interview below:

