WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai’s bone-chilling performances in ONE Championship

This Friday, Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai continues his quest for two-sport glory with a banging kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 15.

After a dramatic turn of events, which originally saw Tawanchai vs. Superbon scheduled for the main event, the 24-year-old phenom has now been re-booked to showcase his illustrious power against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing scrum.

Despite the alterations to the lineup, both Tawanchai and Nattawut are known for putting on great shows, so the fans won’t be disappointed with this one.

The former bantamweight contender has knocked out the very best in the sport since moving up to featherweight rankings last year. His list of victims includes Muay Thai legend Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Turkish sensation Jamal Yusupov, and Georgian power striker Davit Kiria (in kickboxing).

While we await his performance on Friday, October 6, relive some of Tawanchai’s bone-chilling performances in ONE Championship below:

What distinguishes Tawanchai from the rest of his division is his striking and kicking power. He knows how to utilize his range very well to catch his opponents with a head kick or a body kick - a technique he’s used in his last two outings with great effect.

His position in the top spot of the world in Muay Thai can intimidate anyone, even the most experienced strikers in the business. Thailand’s kickboxing veteran Jo Nattawut, who accepted to fight Tawanchai on late notice, will have his work cut out for him.

If he can put a stop to Tawanchai’s hype train, it will be the biggest upset-win of his career.

ONE Fight Night 15 will go live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, October 6 via Amazon Prime Video.

