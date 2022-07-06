“It’s going to be fun to fight him” - Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai expects fireworks in battle with Petchmorakot Petchyindee

No.1-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is looking forward to clashing with the reigning king of the featherweight division, Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Although the contest hasn't been announced yet, the matchup between these two explosive fighters will likely happen in the near future.

The 23-year-old phenom made headlines after his crushing defeat of Danish Muay Thai fighter Niclas Larsen at ONE 158. His impressive performance earned him the $50,000 performance bonus and a one-way ticket to the number one contender spot.

In an exclusive interview, he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I felt very happy that I was able to show a good performance for all my fans in my last fight. Now I have a spot against the champion, Petchmorakot. I would like to thank Khun Chatri and ONE Championship for giving me this opportunity to fight as the next world title challenger."

Petchmorakot is one of the most exceptional athletes in ONE Championship. He alternates between boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, making him a highly versatile competitor. At only 29 years of age, the veteran fighter is a difficult puzzle to solve.

Most recently, Petchmorakot went up against Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157. He came close to losing his belt, winning via split decision against a very technical and aggressive striker.

Despite it being a controversial decision, Petchmorakot’s performance that night does not take away from the fact he’s among the greatest world champions to come out of the promotion.

Tawanchai is stoked to go toe-to-toe with one of the greats. He added:

"He (Petchmorakot) is one of the best fighters in the world, and I think it’s going to be fun to fight him."

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai says he can knock out Petchmorakot

Feeling on top of the world after his knockout victory against Niclas Larsen, Tawanchai told ONE he’s confident he’ll knock out Petchmorakot in a similar fashion.

One of the advantages of facing off against one of the world’s best champions is the enormous amount of footage available for review, which allows challengers to study their opponents and exploit their weaknesses.

Tawanchai is preparing for the biggest fight of his career, and he’ll stop at nothing to achieve his goal. The fighter been breaking down Petchmorakot’s movements and strategies, so he’s confident that he will bring the best version of himself when the time comes.

When asked by ONE if he would do the same thing that he did to Larsen, he said:

"I think yes, I can do it. And for everyone that's been waiting for me to fight, for my fans, I will do my best to show you my best performance.”

