Tawanchai reveals preparation oversight that contributed to shocking loss in Saitama: "I was a bit overconfident"

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai absorbed a tough and surprising third-round TKO loss to Masaaki Noiri in their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash last March 23 at ONE 172.
In a recent appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel for an interview, Tawanchai spoke about a major factor that contributed to this defeat:
"I was a bit overconfident, assuming that because I'm usually healthy, I could adapt to any country and eat anything. But the change in climate definitely affected me."
Watch Tawanchai's interview here:
Despite the loss to the Japanese star, which was only his second under the world's largest martial arts organization, Tawanchai remains the undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.
Currently, he holds a ONE Championship record of 10 wins and two losses with a 60% finish rate.
Tawanchai has moved on from his loss to Masaaki Noiri, says every fighter has a bad day
During the same interview with Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, the 26-year-old striking maestro said that every fighter experiences a bad day or performance at least once in their professional careers.
His bad day at the office was when he suffered that TKO loss to Noiri. But now, the PK Saenchai Muaythai-affiliated athlete proclaimed that he has fully accepted that setback and is eager to move forward with his career and see what the future holds for him, as he explained:
"Of course, I'm disappointed with my performance. But I think every fighter has a bad day. Now, I just want to look in for the future."
