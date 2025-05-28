"Every fighter has a bad day" - Tawanchai looks to mount his redemption arc after his stunning TKO loss to Masaaki Noiri

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes his stunning TKO defeat to Masaaki Noiri is just a temporary bump in his pursuit of greatness on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete arrived inside the historic hall of the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172 last month as a heavy favorite to beat the hometown bet and achieve two-sport world championship status.

Sadly, things didn't go quite as planned.

After controlling the early exchanges of their contest, Noiri took charge from Tawanchai and claimed a statement win with a third-round TKO to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Rather than dwelling on the third-round stoppage that saw him dropped by Noiri's precise left hook, the 26-year-old has chosen to frame the experience as an inevitable part of any elite fighter's journey.

"Of course, I'm disappointed with my performance," he told Sinsamut Klinmee on the latter's YouTube channel. "But I think every fighter has a bad day. Now, I just want to look in for the future."

While the Thai athlete returns to the drawing board in search of a winning return in the promotion, Noiri awaits his world title unification showdown against reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

The Team Vasileus star's highlight-reel triumph in Saitama also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available to watch in its entirety via watch.onefc.com.

Stamp Fairtex certain Tawanchai will beat Noiri in a rematch

In case Tawanchai needs any inspiration, three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is certain her compatriot will get his hand raised against Noiri if they run it back inside the Circle.

When asked about an outcome if they meet in a sequel, Stamp confidently told the South China Morning Post:

"For sure, I think he can win also. I support him."

