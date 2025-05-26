"He can win" - Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex confident in Tawanchai's ability to pull one back vs Masaaki Noiri

Three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex thinks that reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will get his revenge against Masaaki Noiri once they face each other again in a rematch.
Stamp was asked by the South China Morning Post if Tawanchai could avenge this setback, and she confidently backed him up, and declared:
"For sure, I think he can win also. I support him."
Watch Stamp Fairtex's interview with the South China Morning Post below:
Tawanchai absorbed a tough Round 3 TKO loss to Noiri last March 23 during the co-main event of ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It was the Thai superstar's first knockout loss under the world's largest martial arts organization, which also snapped his nine-fight win streak.
With that loss, the 26-year-old striking phenom also came up short in his quest to become a two-sport world champion and an outright shot at Supebon's ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.
Stamp Fairtex reveals details of recovery process from knee injury
During the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the Fairtex Training Center representative also talked about the timeline of her recovery process from the knee injury that she once suffered.
Stamp Fairtex reinjured the same knee last year, which forced her to relinquish the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world title.
According to the 27-year-old combat sports superstar, she can't train at full strength yet because she needs to heal the injury first for a few months before she can go back to full-blown training at the gym. She said:
"It's good, but I cannot train like 100 percent. In the beginning it was like three months of surgery. Then, I tried training again, but then I had to start recovery again. So it took a long time, more than one year."