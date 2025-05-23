"Can fight with anyone" - Stamp says old foe Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is the gold standard when it comes to Muay Thai

Striking maestro Stamp Fairtex has offered the highest praise for longtime rival and reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, positioning the Brazilian as someone who has all the tools needed to take on the very best in the world.

The Thai superstar, who held onto the Muay Thai crown before losing it to the Phuket Fight Club affiliate in August 2020, shared her assessment of Rodrigues ahead of her upcoming world title defense against Israeli standout Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Fairtex Training Center superstar told the South China Morning Post:

"Allycia can fight with anyone. Even a fight against Phetjeeja is a really good fight. She's good."

She added:

I think everyone is looking [forward] to that fight with Shir. And Shir is a really good fighter."

Rodrigues has held onto her throne in the atomweight Muay Thai division since bagging a majority decision win over Stamp Fairtex in her debut at ONE: A New Breed.

She's won four of her five assignments under the ONE spotlight, including a recent highlight-reel finish of Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

Rodrigues' scrap against Cohen will headline ONE Fight Night 32, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America on Friday, June 6. The card takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp certain Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen world title fight will produce fireworks

As impressed as Stamp Fairtex is with what Allycia Hellen Rodrigues brings to the table, the Thai slugger and three-sport superstar believes her training partner, Shir Cohen, will give the divisional queen a run for her money on June 6.

Though she didn't offer her prediction for the fight, the Pattaya-based fighter told the South China Morning Post that she's beaming with excitement for this hotly anticipated showdown.

"It's really exciting for me, and I'm excited for Shir, also. It's the first time for belt, right? Then I feel like it's [going to be] a really good fight. And Allycia is really strong, but Shir is pretty strong also."

