Tawanchai says knocking out Jo Nattawut might prove to be a difficult task: "It won't be easy"

Combat sports fans will get to witness an epic main event for the ages as Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut renew hostilities in the headlining bout of ONE 167 on June 7.

Both men faced each other in October 2023 and while that was under kickboxing rules, the rematch will be in their comfort zone of Muay Thai as Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product assessed his chances of getting a definitive finish to their rivalry:

"Let's see what will happen in the ring. It won't be easy to win by knockout in this fight."

Despite his comments, fans have seen the ONE world champion's power firsthand as he has three knockouts and two TKO wins to his name against the likes of Davit Kiria, Niclas Larsen, and Saemapetch Fairtex to name a few.

However, there is some truth in his statement as Nattawut has only been stopped twice in 11 ONE Championship bouts while posting three finishes of his own.

Tawanchai hints at exploiting Jo Nattawut's weakness

The divisional king has gotten used to preparing for a ONE world title fight as his bout with Nattawut inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will be his third defense.

Any world champion worth their weight in gold has an inkling, at the very least, of how their opponent will approach their fight and Tawanchai is no different.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, he stated:

"I can see his weaknesses but let's save it for the match. You'll have to wait and see in the ring."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

