WATCH: Tawanchai’s pivotal knockout win over Niclas Larsen to secure featherweight Muay Thai world title shot in 2022

Before current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line, ONE Championship is looking back at how the Thai superstar earned an opportunity to claim the crown in the first place.

After scoring a big win over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters, Tawanchai was paired up with Niclas Larsen six months later. With a world title opportunity on the line, Tawanchai delivered yet another highlight-reel-worthy finish, dispatching the Dane with a perfectly-timed left hand in the second round.

"This shocking knockout earned Tawanchai a shot at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title. Can the reigning king defend his throne against Jo Nattawut on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

With back-to-back KOs, Tawanchai moved on to a ONE world title fight with then-featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161. Though he couldn't finish his opponent, Tawanchai delivered a stellar five-round performance, walking away with his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

On Friday, June 7, Tawanchai puts his crown up for grabs against a familiar foe.

Jo Nattawut seeks his first ONE Championship title when he challenges Tawanchai

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, striking sensation 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut returns to face Tawanchai and this time, for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship. The bout will feature as one of the world title fights at ONE 167 — a card headlined by a bout between ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex putting her own world title on the line against number two-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

The fight between Tawanchai and Nattawut will serve as a sequel to their inaugural instant classic at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. On that night, Tawanchai came out on top, earning a unanimous decision victory in their three-round kickboxing clash.

Though he came up short, Jo Nattawut's impressive performance was enough to bag him an opportunity at Tawanchai's world title in the art of eight limbs.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.