Stamp says she and Denice Zamboanga will put friendship aside to treat the fans: “We would do whatever it takes”

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is set to defend her world title against No. 2-ranked contender and friend Denice Zamboanga later this year. She's promising an engaging fight, as she and the Filipino challenger set aside their friendship for a while to give fans a treat.

Stamp won the vacant atomweight MMA gold in September last year, defeating top contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea by TKO in the third round. She is set to defend it for the first time against Zamboanga, who is on a two-fight winning run.

During an in-circle interview at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand, the Thai superstar spoke about her scheduled title clash with Zamboanga and what to expect from it.

She said:

“Me and Denice, we are both professional athletes. Of course we are friends in real life, but when we’re in the ring, we would do whatever it takes.”

When she claimed the ONE atomweight MMA world title, Stamp made history by becoming the first three-sport ONE world champion. She previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before focusing on mixed martial arts of late.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp happy to see an all-women's card at ONE Fight Night 20

Stamp Fairtex was not part of the roster for ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video last weekend but she was happy to see an all-women's card in the marquee event.

The nine-fight offering was assembled as such to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. It was something that the Thai superstar said was a great platform to showcase what women are capable of in combat sports.

She told ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson during an in-circle interview at ONE Fight Night 20:

“Happy and proud to see an all-women’s card today. It shows that women can have the potential to do anything that they want and be and be whatever they want to be.”

Stamp is scheduled to defend the ONE atomweight MMA world title for the first time in the middle of this year against Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga.