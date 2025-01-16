Tawanchai says winning formula in Superbon rematch at ONE 170 is best kept a secret: "I have a plan"

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is currently preparing for his rematch with Superbon on Jan. 24 for the main attraction of the ONE Fight Night 24 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The first time they fought each other in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai squeezed out a close win over Superbon with a majority decision triumph to defend his 26 pounds of gold.

Now, Tawanchai aims to score a more decisive result to build on his ever-growing legacy.

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 25-year-old Thai superstar claimed that he has already devised a fight plan against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, but everyone should tune in to witness it:

"I have a plan to deal with him, but I can't tell you yet. You'll have to watch the match to find out."

Tawanchai boasts an incredible promotional record of nine wins against one loss. His latest victory came at the expense of Jo Nattawut, whom he defeated for the second time in June 2024 at ONE 167.

Tawanchai braces for another tough fight with Superbon and vows to be at his best

Tawanchai also revealed to Sportskeeda MMA how he feels ahead of his redo with Superbon.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliated athlete said it would be as entertaining as their first bout because the 34-year-old veteran has acclimated himself to the Muay Thai ruleset.

Additionally, the striking wizard promises to give his best on fight night by saying:

"I really feel excited for his fight. The second fight against Superbon should be just as fun as the first one because Superbon should be more familiar with Muay Thai. And I'm ready."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

