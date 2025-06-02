Tawanchai vows to avenge his defeat to Masaaki Noiri in Japan, eyes Bangkok rematch against his nemesis: “Get my revenge”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is already plotting his revenge against Masaaki Noiri.

In March, Noiri scored perhaps the biggest upset in ONE Championship history, knocking out Tawanchai in the their round of the clash at ONE 172 to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

It was a moment that had fans inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan and those watching around the world picking their jaws off the floor.

However, according to the PK Saenchai Muaythai Gym man, his story with Noiri is far from over. Appearing on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Tawanchai said:

"I'm looking forward to the rematch. I believe I will get my revenge. And I want the rematch to happen in Thailand."

Tawanchai may be chomping at the bit for redemption, but he'll likely have to sit back and wait while Noiri looks to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold in a unification clash against reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon.

Tawanchai is focused on the future following disappointing loss to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Looking back on the loss against Noiri, Tawanchai offered no excuses, chalking it up to a bad day at the office:

"Of course, I'm disappointed with my performance. But I think every fighter has a bad day. Now, I just want to look in for the future."

The loss snapped his nine-fight win streak, a run that saw him earn victories over the likes of Superbon, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Do you think Tawanchai will bounce back and eventually even the series against the former two-division K-1 champion? Only time will tell.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

