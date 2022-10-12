“I’m ready for anyone” - Tawanchai willing to take on any challenger to his featherweight Muay Thai throne

Newly crowned ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK.Saenchai believes that to be considered a true world champion, he must be able to defend the belt first.

After unseating the seemingly invincible Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 last month, the 23-year-old superstar understands that there’s now a huge target on his back. The young champion, who is clearly wise beyond his years, understands that it’s just a part of his responsibilities as the division’s best.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai made it clear that he won’t be picky about his next challenger and would throw down with anyone at any given time:

“[Now that I am] the king of the division, there is no way I would turn any offer down. I’m ready for anyone.”

Now that’s an attitude befitting of a true world champion.

Tawanchai, of course, is primed to be ONE Championship’s next big thing after putting on a striking masterclass against Petchmorakot in his last outing. The once-promising prospect has blossomed into a superstar right before our eyes.

Considering his stock is at an all-time high, the allure of superfights could be hard to pass up for the Thai striker. Many believe a crossover bout against a fellow world champion from a different sport is on the cards for the P.K. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product.

However, for now, it seems that protecting his own turf against possible invaders is his top priority.

The 23-year-old does have a slew of challengers waiting in the wings. Petchmorakot, for one, clearly wants a rematch after losing his world title via a razor-close unanimous decision.

Chatri Sityodtong talks about the challenges ahead for Tawanchai

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is impressed by Tawanchai’s fighting prowess.

While the talent and desire to be the best is clearly there for the young champion, Sityodtong warned that the pursuit of greatness comes at a heavy price.

Sityodtong told SMCP MMA in an earlier interview:

“You've seen this all over the world, what big money and fame do to an athlete, especially in combat sports. You've seen it over and over, where you used to be the best, you're a hungry lion coming up, and then you make a lot of money and you become famous and you lose your way. That might happen.”

He added:

“But if Tawanchai can stay focused, if he can stay hungry, I think, when all is said and done, in the next five to ten years, he will go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest of all time.”

Catch Chatri Sityodtong's interview below:

