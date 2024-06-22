Taylor Wily acting career: What role did the late UFC 1 fighter play in the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' film?

The late Taylor Wily (sometimes Teila Tuli) was an oft-forgotten fighter due to his short-lived MMA career. But, what he failed to accomplish in MMA, he did with a respectable acting career. On the silver screen, Wily is remembered for various roles, including that of a friendly hotel worker in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'

The romantic comedy, which stars Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and the controversial Russell Brand, also includes the ex-MMA fighter. He played 'Kemo,' a well-meaning cook at Turtle Bay. His character befriends Segel's character, 'Peter Bretter' at the hotel that served as the main setting for the film.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Wily, a native Hawaiian from Honolulu, took part in UFC 1, where he faced eventual tournament finalist Gerard Gordeau. The size difference between the two men was apparent. While Gordeau was taller by three inches, Wily outweighed him by a significant margin and was the bigger man by far.

Unfortunately, the bout was over almost as quickly as it had begun, with Gordeau TKO'ing the Hawaiian in under 30 seconds. Thereafter, Wily never fought in MMA again, retiring with a 0-1 record. He did, however, experience significant success as a sumo wrestler, with the martial art having served as his MMA base.

Part of the Azumazeki sumo stable, Wily embarked on an impressive unbeaten streak in his first 14 matches, during which he captured two consecutive tournament titles. He even mentored future sumo legend and fellow Hawaiian Akebono Tarō.

Despite his best efforts and tenure in the sport, Wily, who wrestled under the sumo name, 'Takamishū Daikichi,' never became a yokozuna, having only ever made it to the third division of makushita.

Taylor Wily passed away recently

Just two days ago, on June 20, 2024, and a mere six days after his 56th birthday, Taylor Wily passed away and is survived by his wife and two children. His death, as revealed by his manager, was the result of natural causes.

Expand Tweet

While his combat sports career never received much renown, his acting career, which saw him become a part of the main cast of 'Hawaii Five-0,' and appear on other shows like 'MacGyver' and 'Magnum P.I.'