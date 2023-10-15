Team chants 'Do it tonight!' after Logan Paul reveals baby plans with Nina Agdal

Logan Paul's team was heard chanting 'Do it tonight' after 'Maverick' revealed baby plans with his fiancee Nina Agdal.

Logan Paul returned to the squared last night against former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a six-round matchup. Going into the fight, Danis seemingly made things personal between him and Paul after his continuous attacks on Nina Agdal.

'El Jefe' targeted Agdal and tried to demean them by posting her explicit pictures online. However, Paul settled the scores by handing out a one-sided beatdown. Following the fight, 'Maverick' seemed to be rather relieved and spoke about what he and his fiancee had to go through in the past few months.

Paul also revealed his baby plans during his locker room speech and said:

"He put me through hell these last two months. Me and my girl got stronger than ever. Nina baby girl, I love you so much, I can't wait to start a family with you, maybe we can talk about having that baby soon."

Reacting to hearing Paul's baby plans with his fiancee, his team soon started to chant:

"Do it tonight."

Take a look at the clip below:

Logan Paul calls out Rey Mysterio after his win over Dillon Danis

In what was his fourth overall appearance inside the squared circle, Paul managed to secure his first-ever victory. It is worth noting that this was his first boxing fight since 2021, and 'Maverick' had to take a hiatus from WWE for this bout.

However, it looks like Logan Paul is looking to make a return to the WWE ring as he called out Rey Mysterio. Having already beaten Mysterio in a tag team bout back in 2022, Paul wants to challenge him for the United States championship.

While speaking about what's next for him during the post-fight interview, Logan Paul had this to say:

"There's some championships there I want to get. I have my eye on something, I have my eye on someone. I'm an American boy and I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother and I'm coming for that US Championship,"

You can watch the clip below.

