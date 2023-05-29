South African boxer Ludumo Lamati took on Englishman Nick Ball in a Luis Alberto Lopez - Michael Conlan undercard bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland on May 27. It was one way traffic for Ball who absolutely battered his much taller opponent en route to a 12th-round stoppage win.

Lamati's trainer threw in the towel after stiff right hand from Ball in the final round, forcing referee Kevin Parker to step in. The previously undefeated South African collapsed in the ring after the stoppage and was stretchered out while receiving oxygen. While Lamati had received immediate medical attention, his trip to the hospital was delayed as there was no ambulance on site.

In a recent health update, Lamati's team has now revealed that the boxer's vitals are stable. The official statement read:

"On Sat 27th May Ludumo Lamati was taken to the Belfast hospital. On arrival, numerous tests and scans were carried out. He is currently under hospital care and the latest feedback from the medical team, this morning, is that his vital signs are stable. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available. Please keep him in your prayers."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Update on Ludumo Lamati who collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring after his defeat to Nick Ball… Update on Ludumo Lamati who collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring after his defeat to Nick Ball… https://t.co/UTKp16hujf

Nick Ball did not celebrate his win over Ludumo Lamati

Combat sports have an undeniable element of health risk with trained athletes landing damage on each other with intent. We have often seen fighters refusing to celebrate their wins when their opponent have suffered serious damage or some freak injury.

Similarly, Nick Ball refused to celebrate his 12th-round stoppage win in Belfast as his opponent Ludumo Lamati collapsed to the canvas. Ball said after extending his undefeated record to 18-0:

"The main thing is Lamati's health. I hope he's alright. I will be even more happy when I know that because boxing is no joke. You have got some people not taking it seriously and you can lose your life in here, so the main thing is his health. I knew he (Lamati) was a tricky fighter from how the fight started. And I knew he was gonna start the rounds well." h/t sportstiger.com

Watch the finish below:

Andrew Tucker World @drew8527 Nick Ball WITH A VICIOUS 12TH ROUND TKO VICTORY OVER Ludumo Lamati Nick Ball WITH A VICIOUS 12TH ROUND TKO VICTORY OVER Ludumo Lamati https://t.co/3ly5EE5Bsm

