Teary-eyed Charles Oliveira opens up about real meaning of "Do Bronx" nickname in raw interview days out from UFC 300

Charles Oliveira recently opened up about the origin behind his nickname, which resulted in an emotional scene prior to this Saturday's historic UFC 300.

The former lightweight champion, who has become a fan favorite for his entertaining fights and personality, provided fans a rare glimpse into his personal life. Not all fighters open up too much as they prefer to keep some things about their lives private, but the Brazilian gave an answer to an intriguing question as to what his nickname means.

In a video uploaded to Championship Rounds' X account via ESPN MMA, Oliveira detailed why 'Do Bronx' became his nickname and its significance to his own journey to the UFC. He was cearly emotional and mentioned that it signifies coming from humble beginnings to being financially secure. He said:

"I battled like hell and it happened. I truly believe God chose me to not only change my story, but also my parents' story, and the stories of many others. A kid who came from nothing, from the bottom, from the favelas, disparaged. If God were to take me today, I would die very happy. For all that I have, for all that I provided my parents. That's what 'Do Bronx' means to me. A kid that came from the favela to win."

Oliveira is grateful for everything he has achieved and continues to showcase his passion for the sport, which is one of the many reasons why he has become such a fan favorite.

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: How do the lightweight contenders match up?

Charles Oliveira will have his hands full at UFC 300 this weekend as he takes on surging lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan on the main card.

'Do Bronx' is the former lightweight champion with a 34-9 (1 NC) MMA record and is coming off a dominant first-round TKO over Beneil Dariush last June, which extended his record for most finishes in UFC history.

Prior to his loss to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, he had three consecutive wins via stoppage over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, who are all currently ranked inside the top-10.

Tsarukyan, on the other hand, is the No.4 ranked UFC lightweight with a 21-3 MMA record and is currently riding a three fight winning streak that also includes a first-round knockout win over Dariush as well as wins over Joaquim Silva and Damir Ismagulov.

