As reported by MMA Junkie, UFC Strawweight contenders Tecia Torres and Angela Hill are likely to face one another in a rematch at UFC 256 in December.

Their first encounter transpired at UFC 188 back in 2015, and was a fight that witnessed Torres emerge victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Tecia Torres and Angela Hill continue their quest to win the UFC Strawweight Championship

Tecia Torres is widely regarded as one of the most technically-proficient fighters in the UFC Women’s Strawweight division. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts laud her for both discipline and skills in the striking and grappling realms of Mixed Martial Arts.

Nevertheless, Tecia Torres was reeling under a four-fight losing streak and entered her fight against Brianna Van Buren in June with her back against the proverbial wall. However, Torres went on to successfully break her losing run, defeating Van Buren via unanimous decision.

Torres had suffered a string of decision losses over the course of her previous few fights before facing Van Buren. Her struggles, in turn, proved to be a major setback not only with regard to her title aspirations, but also for her spot on the UFC roster.

On the other hand, Angela Hill is presently on a two-fight losing streak, with both fights being closely-contested split-decision losses. Hill has competed multiple times in 2020, with her first fight being a TKO victory over Hannah Cifers in January.

Following her impressive stoppage victory over Cifers, Hill bested Loma Lookboonmee by way of unanimous decision in February. Hill then proceeded to face Claudia Gadelha in May.

Although Gadelha was awarded the victory via split-decision, certain sections of the MMA world strongly asserted that the judges’ scorecards ought to have favored Hill and awarded her the victory.

In the aftermath of her controversial loss to Gadelha, Hill faced Michelle Waterson in September, yet again losing via split-decision.

Tecia Torres and Angela Hill’s clash at UFC 256 is a pivotal clash for their respective careers

The rematch between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill is set to transpire at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.

The matchup is being considered as a pivotal clash for both Torres and Hill in their respective careers, with both fighters aiming to earn a shot at the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship.

As per MMA Junkie, UFC 256 is purportedly being held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card will feature a pair of title bouts, amongst several other matchups.

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes defends her title against Megan Anderson, while UFC Bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan puts his belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling.

