Teen phenom Akif Guluzada ready to build on impressive American primetime debut: "I'll be back stronger and better"

Teenage striking wizard Akif Guluzada is fired up to taste victory in the world's largest martial arts organization again, fresh off his impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 31.

After collecting two knockouts and a dominant unanimous decision win in his ONE Friday Fights campaign, the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart made his hotly anticipated American primetime debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

Akif Guluzada, nicknamed 'King,' kept his positive momentum going with another solid nine-minute showing against Filipino-American standout Sean Climaco in their flyweight Muay Thai tiff.

As impressive as he was in his unanimous decision triumph, the Azerbaijan warrior sees room for improvement—and he's hell-bent on making sure that happens in his next outing:

"The fight didn't go exactly to plan. Didn't go as well as my team had hoped," the Team Mehdi Zatout star told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in a post-fight exchange.

"But this is my first fight after getting my contract, and I promise I'll be back stronger and better."

Akif Guluzada burst onto the scene with a unanimous decision win over Haruto Yasumoto at ONE Friday Fights 82 and has shown consistent growth with each appearance on the global stage.

With youth on his side and four straight victories already under his belt, the 19-year-old's promise to return "stronger and better" should put the entire flyweight Muay Thai division on notice.

Akif Guluzada says he made mentor Chingiz Allazov proud after stellar US primetime debut

In the same exchange, the Azerbaijani upstart revealed that he made his mentor and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov proud following his victorious U.S. primetime debut last week:

"I called him right after the fight, and he was very happy. It's my first fight with the contract. It's my first morning fight. Usually, I fight in the evening here. So yes, he watched, and he was overall very happy."

Active Amazon Prime Video susbcribers can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card via replay.

