Teenage MMA prodigy Adrian Lee reveals the video games he plays the most when he’s not training

Rising American star and ONE Championship debutant 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is getting ready to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization. Needless to say, the youngest member of the Lee fighting family is hard at work, sharpening his skills for his big day.

Lee, 18, is the type who lives and breathes martial arts, training at all hours to perfect his craft. However, the teenage sensation admits there are times when he just sits back and enjoys a video game or two, like many people his age.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee revealed the two games he loves to log on to whenever he gets a chance. 'The Phenom' said:

"I'd say either Call of Duty or Valorant."

If you're frequent with these online shooters, there's a high chance you squad up with Lee one random day, so watch out.

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States is set to make his professional mixed martial arts and ONE Championship debut against Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Adrian Lee stresses importance of mental focus on budding MMA career: "Going through it all"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is entering the Circle with years of wisdom and experience of competing as an amateur under his belt.

The 18-year-old has had an extensive amateur career, and now he's ready to make his pro MMA debut. He told ONE:

"You know, going through it all, I just learned that if you want to achieve the goals that you want to, you have got to stay focused. I've just been focused on my goals, so that's why I've stuck through it throughout the years."