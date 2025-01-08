Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali says he has grown immensely on and off the ring: “Not only in terms of Muay Thai”

Johan Ghazali is "very happy" with his improvements in fighting and life.

In February 2023, a new chapter of Ghazali's life started when he made his ONE Championship debut. The Malaysian-American Muay Thai striker has since established a 6-1 record, including five knockouts, making him one of the most exciting prospects in the promotion.

Ghazali has evolved tremendously in his near-two-year tenure with ONE. During the ONE 170 media day, the 18-year-old had this to say about his improvements:

"I'm happy, very happy. From the very first time I competed in ONE Championship up to now, I feel like I'm improving more, not only in terms of Muay Thai but beyond that."

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure on the Friday Fights circuit. The Malaysian-American secured four consecutive wins, including three by knockout, to earn a six-figure contract and a spot on the primary roster.

Ghazali has fought three times on ONE's official roster, defeating Edgar Tabares and Josue Cruz by knockout. The flyweight's lone promotional loss was between those wins, a unanimous decision defeat against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Johan Ghazali scheduled for next step toward ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold

Johan Ghazali's latest knockout win against Josue Cruz earned him a step up in competition. Later this month, Ghazali looks to capitalize on the opportunity in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 170.

Ghazali's upcoming opponent is fellow highly-touted prospect Johan Estupinan. The Colombian 22-year-old holds an undefeated record of 26-0, including four wins (three knockouts) under the ONE Championship banner.

Estupinan and Ghazali have separated themselves as the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. At ONE 170, the respected prospects look to take a massive step toward a title shot.

ONE 170 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is available via watch.onefc.com

The Jan. 24 event also features Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2 (featherweight Muay Thai world title), Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane (interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title), Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il 2 (bantamweight MMA world title), Seksan vs. Soe Lino Oo (catchweight Muay Thai), and more.

