Watch: When a fan threw a drink at rapper 6ix9ine during UFC 266 

Tekashi 6ix9ine was present at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega. The popular rapper was attacked by a fan in attendance.

During the event, a spectator threw his drink at 6ix9ine as he was walking towards his seat. The rapper retaliated and threw his own beverage back at the fan. They also exchanged words.

Watch a video of the altercation between Tekashi 6ix9ine and the fan below:

In the video, the fan can be heard yelling at 6ix9ine. He says:

“I’ll beat the sh*t out of you, f**kboy. You’re a f**kboy, b**ch.”

Daniel Hernandez, popularly known by his stage name Tekashi 6ix9ine, is an American rapper who produces an aggressive style of music.

His Instagram handle has over 22.7 million followers and is characterized by a rainbow-colored theme. This is in line with the rapper's fondness for bright colors.

Twitter reacted to 6ix9ine being attacked at UFC 266

Video of the altercation between 6ix9ine and the fan went viral within minutes.

"@TMZ Tekashi is way too small to be picking fights at an MMA event. Brother is going to get smashed," wrote a fan reacting to the altercation on Twitter.

KAG @KAGWWII1944 @TMZ Tekashi is way too small to be picking fights at an MMA event. Brother is going to get smashed. @TMZ Tekashi is way too small to be picking fights at an MMA event. Brother is going to get smashed.

certified hoe @jaylinathegoat @TMZ He bout to snitch and say durk sent people to throw drinks on him @TMZ He bout to snitch and say durk sent people to throw drinks on him

According to mediareferee.com, eyewitnesses stated that UFC security intervened to calm things down between the rapper and the fan. The spectator was reportedly taken into custody and was seen leaving the arena in handcuffs.

Solomon @VegasDrip @TMZ Clout chasing. They can never try him without a camera. @TMZ Clout chasing. They can never try him without a camera.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega put on an action-packed fight in the main event of UFC 266.

Also Read

'The Great' defeated Ortega via unanimous decision after a five-round thriller. The Australian champion retained his UFC featherweight title after a nerve-wracking performance. 'T-City' failed to capture the title again after previously losing out to Max Holloway.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh