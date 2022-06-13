"Tell me that doesn't look like feds" - When Joe Rogan called "bullsh*t" on Patriot Front march 

On the 1745th edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan expressed his concerns about the authenticity of the Patriot Front's march on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, saying that they looked like federal agents, known as "feds" for short.

Rogan was reacting to a YouTube video of the US-based neo-fascist group's rally from December 4, 2021, when he said:

"You're telling me that FBI is not monitoring fringe groups and they were not aware of these people were this fu***ng organized, out of nowhere they pop out. With the same size flag and the same outfit on... Walking at the same pace...F****ng orderly line. Who organized this?"

He further added:

"Where's the fat people? How come they're all wearing the same clothes...Have you seen anything look more like feds? Tell me that doesn't look like feds."

The comedian then stated that the rally could be real and he's a comedian and an unreliable source.

Yesterday, 31 members of the Partiots Front were arrested near the Idaho pride event, by the Coeur d’Alene police. Police revealed that they found evidence regarding the group's plans to riot downtown.

The white supremacist group members were arrested based on a tip the police received that the group was huddled up in a truck donning full riot gear.

Joe Rogan and Matt Taibbi

Joe Rogan and Dr. Cornel West talk about the origins of white supremacy in Amercia

In his conversation with Dr. Cornel West on the JRE podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed some interesting points regarding the origins of white supremacy in America, covered in West's book 'Race Matters'.

The comedian said:

"You had a point in the book 'Race Matters' that resonated with me that I never really thought of before and what you said was that because of the fact the United States has this deep history of slavery and the slavery of African-Americans that white people became white people instead of Polish and German and Italian. Instead of it being like most other countries where the Italian think of themselves as Italians, the Greeks are the Greeks, those were all white people they are all [quote] combined as 'White people'. I never thought about that before."

Dr. West then proceeded to answer Joe Rogan by sighting an example and explaining how the concept of whiteness was created. He said:

"Take for example an Irish brother coming from Ellis Island. His people been dealing with 800 years of vicious Brithish colonialism and imperialism and vicious tax, various famines....They get to New York and they told that they're white and they are no! because we know the British are white... But then they say, yes you are look at brother West, look at Jamal look at Laticia."

Joe Rogan and Dr. Cornel West

