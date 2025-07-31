  • home icon
  Teodora Kirilova looking to finish Supergirl early at ONE Fight Night 34: "To score a knockout will be the greatest thing"

Teodora Kirilova looking to finish Supergirl early at ONE Fight Night 34: “To score a knockout will be the greatest thing”

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:46 GMT
Teodora Kirilova (left) meets Anna
Teodora Kirilova (left) meets Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak in an atomweight Muay Thai tiff this Friday. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Teodora Kirilova is predicting fireworks when she faces Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak in their atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 34.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian striker is confident she can deliver a spectacular finish against the Thai prodigy as she seeks her first victory on ONE Championship's global stage this Friday, Aug. 1.

"It will be a real firefight and interesting, in which I will win. To score a knockout will be the greatest thing. Maybe in the second round," Teodora Kirilova told the promotion before her sophomore outing.
The veteran's bold prediction comes after more than a year of intensive preparation specifically tailored to ONE's unique Muay Thai rule set following her promotional debut loss to Shir Cohen.

Her confidence in delivering an early finish demonstrates the improvements she's made since adapting to the promotion's signature four-ounce gloves and fast-paced competition style.

Kirilova faces a dangerous opponent in 'Supergirl', who returns with a new fire and motivation to prove she belongs among the atomweight elite.

However, as game as the Thai fighter may be, the Bulgarian's experience advantage and veteran savvy could prove decisive when they meet in a matter of days inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Teodora Kirilova on a quest for redemption in Bangkok

The Bulgarian veteran's determination stems from her understanding that she must prove her elite credentials after falling short in her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024.

Teodora Kirilova's extensive preparation over the past year included multiple training camps across Thailand and Europe, with notable time spent at the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

This comprehensive approach has given her the tactical knowledge and technical adjustments needed to succeed in ONE Championship's unique environment.

The defeat to Cohen served as a wake-up call that pushed her to completely reevaluate her approach to elite-level competition — one that she hopes to showcase on fight night.

Catch every moment of this explosive atomweight Muay Thai tiff when ONE Fight Night 34 goes live on Friday night, exclusively for Amazon Prime Video members across North America.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
