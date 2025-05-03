Teofimo Lopez calls out Jaron Ennis after Arnold Barboza Jr. win, shares inspiring message about chasing dreams

Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles against Arnold Barboza Jr. at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square. 'The Takeover' secured the second victory of the night via unanimous decision.
Although Lopez was struck with a hard right hand in Round 6, the Brooklyn native outclassed his opponent for 12 rounds. All judges scored the bout for Lopez [116-112, 116-112, and 118-110].
In his post-fight speech, Lopez called out his much-anticipated matchup, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, as he encouraged fans to chase their dreams. He said:
"I'm Dora the Explorer and I'm looking for Boots. Before we give it back to Jim Lampley, the one-and-only, the icon, I just wanna say I'm grateful to everybody. Listen man, I don't know who needs to hear this. But, whatever dream that you're doing, whatever you wanna put into your life, it's you and you only. You create this."
He continued:
"You are your own creator. So, don't ever quit. Never quit. Anything you wanna do, if it's school, if it's education in other ways, so that way you don't mess up between past tense and plural, do your thing. It's The Takeover, you'll see me again, and still."
Check out Teofimo Lopez's speech below:
Turki Alalshikh reacts to Teofimo Lopez's run-in with Dana White
UFC CEO Dana White and superlightweight champion Teofimo Lopez met up at BrandRisk 006, a boxing event hosted by Kick streamer Adin Ross. Upon witnessing this, Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh shared his reaction, requesting 'The Takeover' to train for his fight against Arnold Barboza Jr.
Alalshikh took to X to share the photo of Lopez, White, and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell with a caption, stating:
"Stop hanging around brother and go train! You have a big fight in two weeks."
Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below: