Teofimo Lopez gives an update on potential fight against Ryan Garcia in February

Teofimo Lopez has other plans going forward in his rising career and the Ryan Garcia fight does not interest him at the moment.

Lopez and Garcia are both young and dynamic boxers that will be at the forefront of the sport once they hit the absolute prime of their physical abilities. Boxing fans were eagerly waiting for the potential matchup between the two rising stars. However, Lopez has his eyes set on other options.

Lopez is attending the David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade event in Las Vegas. While speaking to FightHype.com upon his arrival to the arena, ‘The Takeover’ revealed that the Ryan Garcia fight was offered to him but he has declined it. He said:

“No, I declined the offer!”

Watch Lopez’s interaction with FightHype.com below:

Teofimo Lopez bounced back in style after suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career against George Kambosos Jr. which cost him the lightweight titles. He rose to the occasion and captured the WBO and The Ring light welterweight title by defeating Josh Taylor in June 2023. He also holds the NABF and WBO light welterweight titles.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia faced the first defeat of his professional boxing career against Gervonta Davis via seventh-round knockout in April 2023. According to Teofimo Lopez, Garcia contacted him on social media asking for a fight but dismissed it claiming that Garcia was ‘desparate for a payday’.

Teofimo Lopez went back on his decision after relinquishing the title

Following his win over Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez had announced retirement from the sport. He stood firm on his stance after a few days had passed. Touted as a future superstar, his retirement at a young age of 25 years came as a surprise for many.

But Lopez went a step further and formally relinquished the title. The WBO boxing committee issued a 24-hour notice to the former champion to submit a written confirmation of relinquishing the title. However, Lopez responded within the time limit and decided to continue with his title reign.