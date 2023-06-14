"Bro's desperate" - Teofimo Lopez reveals Ryan Garcia DMd him for a fight despite him ignoring previous texts 

Teofimo Lopez claimed Ryan Garcia reached out on social media and requested to fight him.

On June 10, Lopez furthered his legacy by defeating Josh Taylor for the WBO super lightweight world title. In the following days, the 25-year-old announced his retirement from boxing, which some people believe is his attempt to earn more money.

If Lopez does fight again, he already has a potential superstar opponent. Boxing reporter Michael Benson had this to say on Twitter:

“Teofimo Lopez has revealed that Ryan Garcia messaged him this week to try and set up a fight between them: 'Ryan DMd me and everything, bro's desperate for a payday. He DMd me after the Josh Taylor fight. I deleted it.'"

Garcia last fought on April 22, losing his first professional boxing match in a super-fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Shortly after losing against Davis, the 24-year-old announced his plan to move up to 140 pounds, limiting his drastic weight cuts. Only time will tell if ‘King Ry’ can land a world title fight against Lopez

Teofimo Lopez wants a nine-figure deal before fighting again

Teofimo Lopez doesn’t seem happy with the money he’s made thus far. Despite competing in several high-profile boxing matches, the 25-year-old recently claimed his $1 million per fight is nowhere near enough. After announcing his retirement, Lopez had this to say on The PorterWay podcast about what would make him fight again:

"I think the only way you get Teofimo back is a nine-figure contract deal. I've made ESPN over a hundred million dollars, and I'm still getting paid a million dollars a fight. While all these other fighters that haven't done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished, they're getting 8, 10, 12, 15, million dollars. So, obviously, I'm the black sheep of the industry and they're hurting me on that end."[1:04:49-1:05:23]

In October 2020, Lopez made history by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the undisputed champion at 135 pounds. He lost his next fight against George Kambosos Jr. before moving up to 140 and securing wins against Pedro Campa, Sandor Martin, and, most recently, Josh Taylor.

