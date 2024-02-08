Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The much-awaited clash between Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz is set to take place tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lopez is poised to defend his WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight titles in a 12-round showdown against Ortiz.

The broadcast for the fight card is set to begin at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT on Thursday, Feb. 8, in the United States, which equates to a start time of 1:30 AM GMT on Friday, Feb. 9, in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main event ring walks are expected to begin at approximately 11 PM ET/8 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a 4 AM GMT start in the U.K. However, these times are subject to change depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

Fans in the U.S. can tune in to watch the fight on ESPN+, while in the U.K., Sky Sports will broadcast the event.

'The Takeover' will be defending his title for the first time since his win against Josh Taylor last June, which earned him the title of a two-weight world champion. This victory marked his third consecutive win following his memorable split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn native secured the IBF lightweight title by defeating Richard Commey in 2019, and he claimed the WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine belts by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. Teofimo Lopez currently holds a professional record of 19-1, including 13 victories by knockout.

On the other hand, 'The Technician' will be competing for his first world championship title. Following a draw with Joseph Adorno, Ortiz secured the NABF lightweight title by defeating Jamel Herring in 2022. Although he suffered a loss against Lomachenko in October 2022, he bounced back in September 2023 with a victory over Antonio Moran.

The 27-year-old Massachusetts native previously fought Lopez in the amateur circuit back in 2015, experiencing a loss in the finals of the National Golden Gloves. Ortiz currently boasts a professional record of 17-1-1, with eight knockout victories.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: A closer look at the stacked fight card

In addition to the main event featuring Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz, the card showcases American Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis facing former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza in the 10-round lightweight bout in the co-main event.

Check out the complete lineup of fights below:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz (super lightweight title bout)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (lightweight bout)

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez-Giron (lightweight bout)

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment (super lightweight bout)

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda (lightweight bout)

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon (middleweight bout)

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas (super lightweight bout)

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley (heavyweight)

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales; Super Lightweights