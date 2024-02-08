Teófimo López vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

Teófimo López will take on Jamaine Ortiz later tonight (Feb. 8) in a super lightweight bout over 12 rounds, during which they will compete for López's WBO super lightweight title. The matchup headlines a prominent boxing card, with the main card featuring a 10-round lightweight co-headliner in Keyshawn Davis vs. José Pedraza.

The main card is set to start on 10:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) in the American East Coast and 7:30 PM PT (Pacific Time) in the American West Coast. Furthermore, the event can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+. It will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the Teófimo López vs. Jamaine Ortiz staredown:

Both the headliner and co-headliners are of significant importance to all fighters involved.

For López, it will be his first defense of his WBO super lightweight title since capturing it from Josh Taylor via a 12-round masterclass last year. Meanwhile, for Ortiz, it is his first crack at a major world championship.

Both fighters also sport extremely similar records, with López having 19 wins and just one loss. His opponent, Ortiz, has scored 17 wins and suffered just one loss, while also being involved in one draw. For the co-headliners, the significance of their bout is somewhat different.

For Davis, it is a test of his mettle, as he is undefeated but relatively inexperienced with just nine fights under his belt. By contrast, Pedraza has taken part in 35 fights, winning 29 times, losing five and having one draw.

For Davis, the bout will determine his ceiling in the sport by pitting him against a far more experienced foe. For Pedraza, who is 10 years his foe's senior at 34, it is a must-win matchup, as he is winless in his last three fights and looking to prove that he still belongs among the elite in the squared circle.

Who is Teófimo López's most well-known win?

Despite being only 26 years old, Teófimo López has fought several masters of 'The Sweet Science.' Unfortunately, he hasn't always been victorious against them.

For example, his first and thus far only loss was a split-decision against George Kambosos Jr. Prior to that bout, however, he had beaten Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Check out Teófimo López vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko:

Lomachenko achieved global renown for his blistering speed, footwork and movement. This led to many observers comparing him to the Neo character from 'The Matrix' franchise as well as the late great Muhammad Ali.

Unfortunately, his skills failed him against López, who dethroned him as the unified lightweight champion, beating him via unanimous decision.