Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The eagerly awaited clash between Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami, Florida. Lopez is poised to put his WBO and Ring junior welterweight championships on the line against Claggett.

Lopez secured the IBF lightweight title with a second-round knockout of Richard Commey in December 2019. The following year, he achieved a stunning victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko, capturing the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. However, in a surprising upset, he lost these belts to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.

'The Takeover' made his junior welterweight debut in August 2022, securing a seventh-round TKO against Pedro Campa. He followed this with a split-decision win over Sandor Martin in December. The 26-year-old Brooklyn native then claimed the Ring title by decisively defeating former undisputed champion Josh Taylor last June. Lopez successfully defended his title this past February, earning a unanimous decision victory over his former amateur rival, Jamaine Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Claggett is riding an impressive nine-fight win streak, remaining undefeated since 2021. He had a stellar year last year, securing four victories, including two knockouts.

In March, the 35-year-old Canadian stopped Rafael Guzman Lugo in the seventh round and followed it up with a third-round TKO against former world champion Alberto Machado in June. He then dominated Carlos Sanchez in September and Miguel Madueño in November. Claggett continued his momentum into 2024, starting the year with a second-round TKO win over Marcos Gonzalez Barraza in January.

The fight card broadcast is scheduled to start at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 22, in the United States, which corresponds to 12 AM GMT on Sunday, June 23, in the United Kingdom.

The main event ring walks are anticipated to begin around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to 4 AM GMT in the U.K. However, these times may vary depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

The boxers' entrances are vital to the grandeur of high-profile bouts, serving as the opening act that captivates the audience and sets the stage. While the walkout songs for Lopez and Claggett remain undisclosed, we can delve into the tracks they have chosen for their previous entrances.

Which songs did Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett walk out to?

Boasting an impressive professional record of 20-1, with 13 victories by knockout, Teofimo Lopez bears the responsibility of defending his titles. 'The Takeover' is renowned not only for his exceptional skills in the squared circle but also for his extravagant and captivating ring entrances.

For his entrance in the fight against Jamaine Ortiz, Lopez dazzled the crowd by transforming his walkout into a carnival spectacle. He began with the classic beats of 'Entry of The Gladiators' by Julian Gallant, which seamlessly transitioned into the rousing theme song from the 2017 Hugh Jackman film 'The Greatest Showman'.

Check out Teofimo Lopez's ring walkout below:

For his bout against Vasiliy Lomachenko, 'The Takeover' selected 'Go To Sleep' by Eminem featuring DMX and Obie Trice as his entrance music.

Meanwhile, Steve Claggett is preparing to step into the ring for what could be the defining moment of his career, aiming to secure the WBO junior welterweight championship. 'Dragon' brings a wealth of experience, boasting a professional record of 38-7-2, with 26 victories coming by knockout.

During his fight against Miguel Madueno, Claggett made his entrance to the calming rhythms of 'Short Change Hero' by the British rock band The Heavy.