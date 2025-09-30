  • home icon
  Terence Crawford held at gunpoint by Omaha Police hours after parade celebration

Terence Crawford held at gunpoint by Omaha Police hours after parade celebration

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:48 GMT
Terence Crawford gets pulled out of his car at gunpoint by Omaha Police. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Days after a historic triumph in his professional career, Terence Crawford found himself in a risky situation last weekend.

Reports have emerged indicating that 'Bud' was held at gunpoint by Omaha police in the early hours of Sunday morning. The police pulled Crawford over for suspected reckless driving just hours after his victory parade celebrating his recent win over Canelo Alvarez in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

What started as a routine traffic stop escalated when a police officer spotted a gun on the driver’s side floorboard. As a result, all four occupants of the vehicle, including Crawford, were ordered out at gunpoint.

Check out the video of Terence Crawford below:

Later, the driver was identified as Crawford and received a ticket for reckless driving. Meanwhile, the gun found inside the car was legally possessed by a member of the American boxer's security team. Notably, reports indicated that a police supervisor and lieutenant also arrived at the scene at Crawford's request.

Terence Crawford declares himself the face of boxing after Canelo Alvarez win

Terence Crawford faced Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium, where he won by unanimous decision to become the new undisputed super middleweight champion. With this victory, Crawford also made history as the only male boxer to achieve undisputed champion status in three weight classes.

In a post-fight interview, 'Bud' emphasized the importance of his victory over Alvarez. Declaring himself as the face of boxing, Crawford said:

"This is the top of the top. Canelo is an all-time great, like I said before. He's the last one. There's no more Canelos, there's no more. So when you look around, you say I'm that Canelo. I'm the face of boxing now. I'm the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, like I've always been."

Meanwhile, Alvarez experienced the third defeat of his professional career. Before losing to Crawford, he had been defeated by Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather.

