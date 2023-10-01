Terence Crawford leaves nothing unsaid in NSFW verbal assault on 'baby cub' Jermell Charlo after Canelo Alvarez 'spanking'

Undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford brutally trolled Jermell Charlo online after 'Iron Man's' abysmal performance against Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena.

Earlier this weekend, the Mexican decisively outclassed Charlo in their undisputed title clash. In the 12-round affair, Alvarez controlled the fight from start to finish, barely letting his opponent mount a meaningful offensive.

One would think Jermell Charlo would take some time off and go back to the drawing board after the battering he suffered against Canelo Alvarez. However, he called out another all-time great, Terence Crawford, after the crushing defeat.

Unfortunately, 'Bud,' no longer sees the super-welterweight kingpin as a worthy opponent. In the wake of the callout, Crawford launched a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) ridiculing Charlo.

'Bud' kicked off his Twitter rant, claiming that Jermell Charlo should be ashamed of himself for tip-toeing through the fight with the sole intention of surviving rather than winning.

The boxer further belittled his fellow American, claiming that:

"Ok y’all, I’m over @TwinCharlo. He’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.😂"

Thereafter, Crawford gave props to Canelo Alvarez while also slipping in a sly jab against Charlo. He wrote:

"Congratulations @Canelo you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub."

Terence Crawford eyes a third undisputed title

Terence Crawford now wants to achieve undisputed status in yet another weight class, having already captured undisputed honor at both super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

During the #145 MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 36-year-old revealed his plans to go up three weight classes to chase the historic achievement. He said:

"From 147 [lbs] to 168 [lbs] and a win and become undisputed, wow. Yeah [I'd fight Canelo] if he wins, or Charlo, the winner. I want to be[a] three-time undisputed [Champion]."

Crawford holds the pound-for-pound crown in both ESPN and The Ring's rankings. Alvarez is not far behind, coming in the third spot in ESPN's rankings. 'Bud' is undefeated as a professional and holds a record of 40-0.

