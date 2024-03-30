Terence Crawford out, Errol Spence Jr. in for the winner of Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, says CEO of Mayweather promotions

Terence Crawford might be the mandatory challenger for the WBO super welterweight title. Still, according to Leonard Ellerbe, he won't be fighting the winner of Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, who will clash for the belt on March 30.

According to Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, the winner of this weekend's WBO super welterweight title fight will clash with Errol Spence Jr. next.

Yesterday 'The Soul Taker' was informed that Spence Jr. had called for the winner of his bout with Fundora. The Australian welcomed the challenge with a cheeky reply but also expressed interest a potential WBO title fight with 'Bud'.

Ahead of Tszyu vs. Fundora, Ellerbe was interviewed by FightHype.com, where he was asked who the winner of their fight would face. He said this:

"Errol Spence Jr., and it's no knock on Crawford. But Errol Spence Jr. is family. He has a relationship with the PBC, and has had a relationship [for] a number of years. If I'm not mistaken, for one, let me start with: Terence Crawford is a beast. But I think he's let it be known that he's a free agent and he's not with the PBC. So you know kind of how that goes."

Errol Spence Jr. has much to overcome to beat Terence Crawford in a rematch, says Andre Ward

In July, 2023, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. faced off in one of the most anticipated clashes in the last thirty years. The pair went to war to decide the first undisputed welterweight champion of the 'four belt era', and both fighters entered the ring undefeated.

Many expected a high-level back-and-forth fight, but Crawford asserted himself from the opening bell. He dropped Spence Jr. three times en route to a TKO win in Round 9.

Despite 'The Truth' activating the rematch clause in his contract, the expiration date for negotiations was reached last year, and the fight fell through.

Ahead of a potential rematch at 154 pounds, Hall of Famer Andre Ward broke down the mental hurdles Spence Jr. will need to work through to beat 'Bud'. He said this:

"For Errol, it's not going to be easy to overcome that. That's a lot of psychological stuff that goes into that. You're hard-wired all these years to be the guy, and he was. And when that happens against another top dog... You've got to do some soul searching."

