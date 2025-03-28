Terence Crawford shares hilarious reaction to hypothetical MMA fight against Conor McGregor

Terence Crawford provided a hilarious reaction after a famous UFC persona recently asked for his take on a potential MMA fight against Conor McGregor. Crawford's reaction came in the form of a request for McGregor.

Crawford last fought against Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3, 2024, claiming the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles with a unanimous decision victory. The boxing community is awaiting 'Bud's' next fight, slated to be held against Canelo Alvarez.

The Nebraska native appeared as the guest in the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, where the former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, questioned whether he would accept a fight against McGregor under MMA rules.

Usman said:

"I don’t know your childhood, but I’m assuming you wrestled… So, if you wanted to fuel, you could sprawl and brawl… You and Conor [in a MMA fight], what do you think? You and Conor at the same weight."

Crawford came up with a hysterical request for McGregor, viewing it as his condition to accept the challenge. The 37-year-old said:

"Don't kick me, man. Conor, don't kick me."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (08:40):

Terence Crawford reveals his current top five pound-for-pound boxers

2025 is the 17th year for Terence Crawford in professional boxing. The 37-year-old undefeated boxer has gained experience and witnessed several enthralling encounters in his extensive career, enough to elect a list of favorites in his era.

In a different part of the aforementioned episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Crawford was questioned about his current top-five pound-for-pound boxers. The Nebraska native included Naoya Inoue, Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, and Oleksandr Usyk besides himself on his list. He said (51:10):

"We got me, we got [Naoya] Inoue, we got Canelo [Alvarez], we got [Oleksandr] Usyk... we can put [Gervonta Davis] 'Tank' in there."

