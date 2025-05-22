  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 22, 2025 05:10 GMT
boxing
Terri Harper (top left) vs. Natalie Zimmermann (top right) takes place on May 23 [Image Courtesy: @gbm_sports via X/Twitter]

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight card takes place this Friday on May 23. It's a 12-fight event hosted by GBM Sports, beginning with a super welterweight encounter between Jamie Mellers and Cameron Kaihau. Then, at middleweight, the undefeated Ted Jackson faces the wholly unremarkable Kristaps Zulgis.

Ad

The same pattern is repeated with Amaar Akbar, who puts his unbeaten record on the line against perennial loser Jake Smith at super welterweight. Curiously, the next two fights are similar, with Taz Nadeem facing Bahadur Karami at super middleweight, and Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez at super featherweight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a more even fight at super welterweight, Joey Hayden faces Lewis Booth. Elsewhere, there's Stevi Lewy vs. Ellie Hellewell at women's super bantamweight, and Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz for the IBO Continental super lightweight title.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, the third-last fight of the evening features Tysie Gallagher defending her British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles against Ebonie Jones. The co-main event, by contrast, has no title on the line and is a lightweight encounter between Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp.

Ad

Finally, there's the headliner, which sees Harper defend her WBO women's lightweight belt against Zimmermann.

What time is the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card?

American fans can catch the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Local U.K. fans, meanwhile, can tune in during the afternoon at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

Ad

The schedule for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:

CountryTime
U.S.A.12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T. (May 23)
U.K.5:00 PM B.S.T. (May 23)
U.A.E.8:00 PM G.S.T. (May 23)
India9:30 PM I.S.T. (May 23)
Brazil1:00 PM B.R.T. (May 23)
Australia3:00 AM A.E.D.T. (May 24)
Ad

How to watch Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann?

The card will be streamed on DAZN, with all 12 fights available on the platform. Unfortunately, there's little information on any alternatives for those interested in watching the bouts.

The event venue

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann takes place at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England.

The full event card

The current fight card can be seen below:

  • WBO women's lightweight title: Terri Harper (c) vs. Natalie Zimmermann
  • Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp
  • British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles: Tysie Gallagher (c) vs. Ebonie Jones
  • IBO Continental lightweight title: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester
  • IBO Continental super lightweight title: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz
  • Women's super bantamweight: Stevi Levy vs. Ellie Hellewell
  • Super welterweight: Joe Hayden vs. Lewis Booth
  • Super featherweight: Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez
  • Super middleweight: Taz Nadeem vs. Bahadur Karami
  • Super welterweight: Amaar Akbar vs. Jake Smith
  • Middleweight: Ted Jackson vs. Kristaps Zulgis
  • Super welterweight: Jamie Mellers vs. Cameron Kaihau
About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications