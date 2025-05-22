Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight card takes place this Friday on May 23. It's a 12-fight event hosted by GBM Sports, beginning with a super welterweight encounter between Jamie Mellers and Cameron Kaihau. Then, at middleweight, the undefeated Ted Jackson faces the wholly unremarkable Kristaps Zulgis.
The same pattern is repeated with Amaar Akbar, who puts his unbeaten record on the line against perennial loser Jake Smith at super welterweight. Curiously, the next two fights are similar, with Taz Nadeem facing Bahadur Karami at super middleweight, and Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez at super featherweight.
In a more even fight at super welterweight, Joey Hayden faces Lewis Booth. Elsewhere, there's Stevi Lewy vs. Ellie Hellewell at women's super bantamweight, and Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz for the IBO Continental super lightweight title.
Meanwhile, the third-last fight of the evening features Tysie Gallagher defending her British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles against Ebonie Jones. The co-main event, by contrast, has no title on the line and is a lightweight encounter between Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp.
Finally, there's the headliner, which sees Harper defend her WBO women's lightweight belt against Zimmermann.
What time is the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card?
American fans can catch the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Local U.K. fans, meanwhile, can tune in during the afternoon at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).
The schedule for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:
How to watch Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann?
The card will be streamed on DAZN, with all 12 fights available on the platform. Unfortunately, there's little information on any alternatives for those interested in watching the bouts.
The event venue
Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann takes place at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England.
The full event card
The current fight card can be seen below:
- WBO women's lightweight title: Terri Harper (c) vs. Natalie Zimmermann
- Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp
- British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles: Tysie Gallagher (c) vs. Ebonie Jones
- IBO Continental lightweight title: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester
- IBO Continental super lightweight title: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz
- Women's super bantamweight: Stevi Levy vs. Ellie Hellewell
- Super welterweight: Joe Hayden vs. Lewis Booth
- Super featherweight: Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez
- Super middleweight: Taz Nadeem vs. Bahadur Karami
- Super welterweight: Amaar Akbar vs. Jake Smith
- Middleweight: Ted Jackson vs. Kristaps Zulgis
- Super welterweight: Jamie Mellers vs. Cameron Kaihau