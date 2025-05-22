Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight card takes place this Friday on May 23. It's a 12-fight event hosted by GBM Sports, beginning with a super welterweight encounter between Jamie Mellers and Cameron Kaihau. Then, at middleweight, the undefeated Ted Jackson faces the wholly unremarkable Kristaps Zulgis.

The same pattern is repeated with Amaar Akbar, who puts his unbeaten record on the line against perennial loser Jake Smith at super welterweight. Curiously, the next two fights are similar, with Taz Nadeem facing Bahadur Karami at super middleweight, and Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez at super featherweight.

In a more even fight at super welterweight, Joey Hayden faces Lewis Booth. Elsewhere, there's Stevi Lewy vs. Ellie Hellewell at women's super bantamweight, and Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz for the IBO Continental super lightweight title.

Meanwhile, the third-last fight of the evening features Tysie Gallagher defending her British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles against Ebonie Jones. The co-main event, by contrast, has no title on the line and is a lightweight encounter between Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp.

Finally, there's the headliner, which sees Harper defend her WBO women's lightweight belt against Zimmermann.

What time is the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card?

American fans can catch the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann card at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Local U.K. fans, meanwhile, can tune in during the afternoon at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

The schedule for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:

Country Time U.S.A. 12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T. (May 23) U.K. 5:00 PM B.S.T. (May 23) U.A.E. 8:00 PM G.S.T. (May 23) India 9:30 PM I.S.T. (May 23) Brazil 1:00 PM B.R.T. (May 23) Australia 3:00 AM A.E.D.T. (May 24)

How to watch Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann?

The card will be streamed on DAZN, with all 12 fights available on the platform. Unfortunately, there's little information on any alternatives for those interested in watching the bouts.

The event venue

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann takes place at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England.

The full event card

The current fight card can be seen below:

WBO women's lightweight title: Terri Harper (c) vs. Natalie Zimmermann

Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp

British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles: Tysie Gallagher (c) vs. Ebonie Jones

IBO Continental lightweight title: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester

IBO Continental super lightweight title: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz

Women's super bantamweight: Stevi Levy vs. Ellie Hellewell

Super welterweight: Joe Hayden vs. Lewis Booth

Super featherweight: Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez

Super middleweight: Taz Nadeem vs. Bahadur Karami

Super welterweight: Amaar Akbar vs. Jake Smith

Middleweight: Ted Jackson vs. Kristaps Zulgis

Super welterweight: Jamie Mellers vs. Cameron Kaihau

