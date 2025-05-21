Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann prediction: Picking the winner for the WBO women's lightweight title fight

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann predictions are here. They offer fight fans strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming women's lightweight championship bout headlining GBM Sports' card on May 23. Other title fights, though, are scheduled.

Tysie Gallagher, for example, defends her British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles against Ebonie Jones. Meanwhile, Reece Mould faces Lewis Sylvester for IBO Continental lightweight gold. With so much action scheduled, who are the likely winners?

#1. WBO women's lightweight title: Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight isn't expected to produce a stoppage. Heading into the bout, Harper is 15-2, with 6 stoppages, while Zimmermann is 13-0, with just 3 stoppages. Neither man hits particularly hard, and they're both well aware of it.

Harper is a technician whose jab, movement, and distance management have carried her to WBO championship success. Zimmermann, on the other hand, is a more physical fighter who applies pressure and relies on her toughness to force her opponents into grueling pocket boxing exchanges.

Unfortunately for Zimmermann, her success has come against low-level fighters. Expect Harper to outbox her and cruise to a decision win.

The Prediction: Terri Harper via unanimous decision

#2. Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp

The co-main event of Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann, Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp is another bout between two fighters without much power between them. Hughes is 28-7-2, with six stoppages, while Sharp is 25-1, with 9 stoppages. Of the two of them, Hughes is craftier.

He uses his jab, movement, and footwork to dictate the pace of his bouts, using every inch of space the ring affords him. His combinations all build from the jab, but he can get inside to work on the body when needed. By comparison, Sharp is fast, has a good left hook, and his combinations rarely overstay their welcome.

In the end, Hughes' experience should give him the edge in the lightweight bout.

The Prediction: Maxi Hughes via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann predictions

Winners in bold.

British and Commonwealth women's super bantamweight titles: Tysie Gallagher (c) vs. Ebonie Jones

IBO Continental lightweight title: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester

IBO Continental super lightweight title: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz

Women's super bantamweight: Stevi Levy vs. Ellie Hellewell

Super welterweight: Joe Hayden vs. Lewis Booth

Super featherweight: Edward Hardy vs. Darwin Martinez

Super middleweight: Taz Nadeem vs. Bahadur Karami

