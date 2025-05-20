Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann showdown is set to headline a boxing event this Saturday, May 23, at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire. The 10-round bout will see Harper put her WBO lightweight title on the line against Zimmermann.

Harper last competed in September, where she captured the WBO lightweight title with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Rhiannon Dixon. The triumph marked a strong return to form for 'Belter', who had previously suffered a setback in March 2024 when she was forced to retire in the fourth round of her welterweight clash against Sandy Ryan.

Meanwhile, Zimmermann extended her unbeaten streak to 13 fights with a hard-fought majority decision victory over Kateřina Dvořáková in September. The 42-year-old German veteran is now set to make her debut on the world stage, competing in her first major title fight.

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

As the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann showdown approaches, boxing fans are eager to know about the financial stakes involved in the fight. Although official purse details remain undisclosed, educated estimates based on past earnings and the fighters’ career trajectories offer a realistic glimpse into what both boxers could earn this weekend.

Although Zimmermann brings considerably more experience to the table than Harper, she has yet to make a name for herself on the global boxing stage. As a result, she is expected to earn significantly less than her opponent, a disparity further justified by Harper’s status as the reigning world champion.

According to a report from Sporty Salaries, Harper earned approximately $200,000 for her victorious bout against Rhiannon Dixon. With her profile rising, 'Belter' is now poised to secure the biggest payday of her career for her upcoming title defense against Zimmermann, with estimates suggesting she could take home between $350,000 and $450,000.

Meanwhile, Zimmermann reportedly earned $75,000 for her most recent fight and is poised for a significant payday boost this Saturday. Projections indicate she could earn between $100,000 and $150,000 for her upcoming title challenge.

