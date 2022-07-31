Texas Commission reportedly assigned "exclusively regional judges with limited experience" for UFC 277 prelims

The UFC 277 prelims and early prelims bouts have reportedly been assigned exclusively to regional judges by the Texas Commission. According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, the Texas Commission has assigned judges with limited experience judging in major promotions for all fights prior to the main card.

While Bronsteter favors representation for regional judges, he believes they should be working alongside seasoned judges in major events. Bronsteter wrote on Twitter:

"The Texas Commission has assigned exclusively regional judges with limited experience judging in major promotions to every fight prior to the main card. I believe that it's important for regional judges to get reps, but in my opinion, it should be alongside seasoned judges."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The Texas Commission has assigned exclusively regional judges with limited experience judging in major promotions to every fight prior to the main card.



I believe that it's important for regional judges to get reps, but in my opinion, it should be alongside seasoned judges. The Texas Commission has assigned exclusively regional judges with limited experience judging in major promotions to every fight prior to the main card.I believe that it's important for regional judges to get reps, but in my opinion, it should be alongside seasoned judges.

UFC 277 took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Judges for the event were assigned by the Texas Department of Licensure and Regulation, which oversees MMA events in the state of Texas.

When the Texas Commission came under fire for controversial judging at UFC 247

This is not the first time that the Texas Commission has been questioned on the selection of officials for a UFC event. The commission came under fire in February 2020, in the aftermath of UFC 247, which was marred with controversial judgments.

The headliner for the event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes was probably the most debated, with many questioning the decision going in favor of the champ. The two other bouts that raised eyebrows with their judgments were Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez and Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy. During the bout between Lee and Murphy, Joe Rogan, who was present ringside, claimed that one of the judges was looking at the floor instead of the fight.

The Texas Department of Licensure and Regulation subsequently issued a statement defending the selection of officials for UFC 247. According to TDLR spokesperson Tela Mange, the Texas Commission works closely with UFC regarding the selection of officials for their event. Mange said in a statement issued to MMA Junkie:

"TDLR applauds the passion everyone is exhibiting about this sport. Comments have been made about the selection of the judges and the referees. In selecting ringside officials, TDLR takes into consideration recommendations made by UFC. As with all events, TDLR works closely with UFC and other promoters to ensure the quality and experience of referees and judges to protect the health and safety of the fighters.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far