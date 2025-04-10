"Textbook Ponzi scheme" - Fans react as GFL allegedly cancels Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis and other fights amid "serious doubts" about future 

Fans recently reacted to the GFL seemingly canceling the highly anticipated Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis clash, among other fights, as the promotion deals with doubts about its future.

The new MMA promotion recently canceled its first two events set to go down in May in Los Angeles. Notable fights on these two cards included Ferguson vs. Danis, Benson Henderson vs. Anthony Pettis, and Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao, among others. Veteran journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared the news and confirmed that the GFL is in a fight for its future as well. He wrote:

"GFL has canceled its first two events, scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles, per multiple sources and confirmed by CSAC executive director Andy Foster. There are serious doubts about the future of the promotion. Reached out to founder Darren Owen but no reply at this time."

After Helwani shared an X post regarding the same, many flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"I've been trying to tell y'all for MONTHS the whole thing is a textbook Ponzi scheme."

Another fan wrote:

"Sucks for all the fighters that thought they were gonna get paid a decent amount to compete."

Check out some more reactions below:

GFL founder addresses promotion's future in light of canceled opening events

GFL founder Darren Owen recently opened his promotion's future and explained why they had to scrap their highly anticipated opening events. Owen revealed that one of their main investors couldn't fulfill their responsibility, and that affected their financial situation.

Speaking to Uncrowned, the GFL founder vowed to keep pushing forward and working on keeping the promotion going. Confirming that they will be postponing the opening events to June, he said:

"Working on a solution. My main investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation which has caused a problem. I’ll keep you posted, but I believe we will be able work through it. I think we can make it happen for June... Additionally, I don’t foresee the event taking place in California, but we absolutely will keep pushing forward." [H/t: Uncrowned on Yahoo Sports]

