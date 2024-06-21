"Thai juggernaut" - Fans loving Saemapetch's brutal yet inspiring redemption arc against Rittewada, Mohamed Younes Rabah

Dealing with adversity is part and parcel of being a world-class athlete, a situation that ONE Championship Muay Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex is all too familiar with in his near 150-fight career.

Under the world's largest martial arts promotion, Saemapetch absorbed devastating finishes against Rittewada Petchyindee and Mohamed Younes Rabah in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Saemapetch had rematches with both feared strikers and instead of folding under pressure, he reclaimed his losses to both men via a finish which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

Showcasing otherworldly resiliency in his second fights against Rittewada and Rabah, fans in the comments section shared their love for Saemapetch in the comments section which can be seen below:

"Love how he absolutely destroyed Rabah after losing the first fight because of that illegal knee"

"🔥That left punch is extremely dangerous and becomes even more powerful when it comes to revenge."

"Thai juggernaut🔥🔥"

"My man went crazy"

"Lightning Left!!!⚡"

Those victories propelled Saemapetch to a 9-5 record under ONE with four finishes to his name to date.

Saemapetch faces Muay Thai sensation at ONE Fight Night 23

Saemapetch will look to add to his legend come July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 as he takes on Nico Carrillo in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

'King of the North' is on an impressive run thus far after posting an unblemished 3-0 record since debuting in April of last year, with his most recent win being a shocking knockout of the legendary Nong-O Hama this past December.

But with Carrillo being closer in age to Saemapetch than Nong-O, the Scottish star might be in for a much tougher fight inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.