Thai megastar Rodtang says Tawanchai’s power “can wear Superbon down easily” in ONE 170 super fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Tawanchai PK Saenchai holds one key advantage over Superbon in their highly anticipated world title superfight.

Tawanchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in the main event of ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said Tawanchai's heavy pressure could overwhelm Superbon and tire out the featherweight kickboxing king.

Rodtang said:

"Tawanchai has the upper hand on the heavy strikes. Heavy, powerful strikes can wear Superbon down easily."

The featherweight Muay Thai king is arguably the hardest-hitting striker on the planet with multiple one-shot knockouts and bone-breaking finishes on his resume.

While some fighters tend to reserve their killer shots in the most crucial moments of a fight, Tawanchai can unleash multiple haymakers in a heavy burst that usually overpowers his unfortunate opponents.

Tawanchai also holds a victory over Superbon when he first defended his throne against his fellow Thai superstar at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2022.

Superbon, though, already showed that he can go strike-for-strike with his younger rival.

The 34-year-old is nine years Tawanchai's senior, but their first matchup at ONE Friday Fights was a true display of Muay Thai magic.

Although he lost, Superbon left an impression that he still had the speed and power to trade with an in-prime Tawanchai.

Rodtang promises an absolute barnburner against Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to put on an absolute showing when he finally trades limb and leather with Japanese icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

After their first match got scrapped due to injuries, Rodtang and Takeru are set to throw down in a flyweight kickboxing super fight on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Rodtang said during the card's press conference that his match against Takeru would be the greatest striking match in history:

"That's right. I also think this will be the greatest striking match between two of the world's strongest fighters. By both of us showing everything we have, it will be the best fight."

Rodtang was supposed to face Takeru at ONE 165 in January 2024, but he had to pull out of the match after suffering a broken hand in training.

