“I detected many of his weaknesses” - Superbon believes Jo Nattawut laid out the blueprint to beat Tawanchai

Superbon is grateful to Jo Nattawut for exposing what he perceives to be holes in Tawanchai PK Saenchai's seemingly impenetrable armor. The reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion says he'll take a page out of 'Smokin' Jo's' playbook in his bid for two-sport supremacy in the curtain closer of ONE 170 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

On Jan. 24, live at Asian Primetime, the 34-year-old Thai will look to dethrone Tawanchai from his featherweight Muay Thai throne and join the promotion's esteemed group of double champions.

Superbon already got a taste of how Tawanchai operates in their highly entertaining encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46 back in 2023. Armed with the lessons he learned in that close loss, the Thai fan-favorite says he'll also mimic Nattawut's gameplan. While Smokin' Jo lost both matches to Tawanchai, it is worth noting that the heavy-handed veteran made the seemingly invincible champion appear human.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon said:

"Mainly, If I can guard and respond to Tawanchai’s kicks precisely, I will win for sure... have learned many things from watching the match between Tawanchai and Jo. I detected many of his weaknesses, and I saw what and how Jo could do."

It is worth noting that Superbon made quick work of Nattawut at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024, where he used a picturesque elbow to take out the former title challenger in the very first round.

Rewatch Tawanchai vs Superbon 1, here:

Superbon insists he's technically superior to Tawanchai

Superbon definitely had his moments against Tawanchai, particularly with his brilliant counterstriking and pristine distance management. However, the Superbon Training Camp head admits Tawanchai's motor was better, especially in the championship rounds which scored big in the judges' eyes.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion told ONE:

"The skills and the technique, I'm better. But I got defeated because of the energy and power, which will surely be different in this upcoming fight."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com

