"My stamina and power have improved" - Superbon boasts key upgrades in Tawanchai rematch for Muay Thai supremacy

Superbon is confident that he can produce a different result in his upcoming rematch at ONE 170.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has been at the top for such a long time.

While he is already an elite competitor, there is always room for improvement and growth and his first encounter with Tawanchai PK Saenchai proved that.

After making the switch over to Muay Thai, he came up short against the world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December of 2023.

His last outing saw him stop Jo Nattawut in devastating fashion to earn a second shot at ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold next week.

The challenger has had a lot of time to think about what he would do differently if he crossed paths with Tawanchai again.

Ahead of their main event clash at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, Superbon is heading into the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, feeling like he has levelled up since his last defeat.

He told ONE Championship that fans can expect a different fight the second time around:

"From the previous fights to today, it's been a year since I've been in training. My stamina and power have improved. My skills have been better and more precise. I can feel that this fight is going to be a lot different."

Superbon has proven himself since the defeat

It's not always easy to see the improvements that a competitor like Superbon makes because he was already so good in the first place.

Despite ending 2023 on a loss, 2024 was another big year for the former pound-for-pound number one who produced back-to-back wins.

After defeating his kickboxing rival Marat Grigorian in a competitive fight over five rounds, it only took him one to finish 'Smokin' Jo and mark himself out as the number one contender for Tawanchai.

With the momentum of these wins, he will look to become a two-sport world champion.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

