“He does run out of gas quite easily” – Superbon points out Tawanchai’s stamina as his supposed weakness

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is headed into the biggest fight of his professional career thus far, as he takes on 24-year-old phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai this Friday night for ONE Championship gold.

As such, the Singha Mawynn representative says he has done his due diligence and studied Tawanchai’s dynamic game. One thing Superbon says he has noticed is that Tawanchai tends to run out of gas in the championship rounds, and it’s something that he wants to exploit.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon gave a candid assessment of his countryman’s weaknesses. He said:

“His weakness, from what I noticed in several fights, is that when it comes to fighting in later rounds, he does run out of gas quite easily in some fights.”

If he can defeat Tawanchai in his next fight, Superbon will once again become a ONE world champion.

Superbon Singha Mawynn faced with another shot at ONE gold against Tawanchai

Superbon Singha Mawynn first got a taste of wearing the coveted ONE Championship golden strap when he took care of business against Italian-Armenian legend Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan in 2021.

The Thai icon connected on a destructive head kick, sending Petrosyan to the nether realm with a 2021 Knockout of the Year performance. With that victory, he captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Unfortunately, Superbon surrendered that belt earlier this year when he succumbed to now-reigning king Chingiz Allazov last January. Now, Superbon can’t wait for the chance to wear ONE gold once more.

Superbon and Tawanchai do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.