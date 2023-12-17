“Superbon talks about me often” – Tawanchai says it’s the ‘right time’ for him and Superbon to settle who’s the better fighter

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not the one to shy away from a challenge. If there’s someone out there that fans think he should fight, the 24-year-old would gladly step in the ring to face him.

So when fans began to clamor for a showdown between Tawanchai and fellow Thai fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Tawanchai was all-in.

Add to the fact that Superbon has been targeting Tawanchai’s Muay Thai gold strap, and we now have the makings of an epic all-Thai showdown in the heart of Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai expressed his desire to face his friend Superbon after the latter called him out multiple times.

The 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom said:

“Superbon talks about me often. So I want to fight him, just as he wants. I think this is the right time for us to crash into each other.”

Of course, the winner of their upcoming matchup will not only leave the arena and take home the coveted ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, but he will also have bragging rights as one of the best featherweight strikers in the world.

Thai icons Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn lock horns for Muay Thai supremacy

We are a week away from the highly anticipated showdown between reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two are set to square off in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.