“Superbon’s IQ is better” – Striking coach JP Gallacher predicts Superbon to end Tawanchai’s reign as world champion

Striking superstar Nico Carrillo’s coach, JP Gallacher, can’t wait to watch reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai go head-to-head with former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn later this month.

After all, it’s a highly anticipated battle between Thai stars similar to the banger we just had between Rodtang and Superlek a few months ago. This time, it’s putting together two featherweight firecrackers in a bid for Muay Thai supremacy.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Gallacher shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between the Thai warriors.

Nico Carrillo’s head coach said:

“I think Superbon is going to do it, I don't know why, and I just get a mad feeling about Superbon. I feel like everyone’s been writing Superbon off but I just feel like Superbon’s going to do it. I feel like Superbon’s IQ is better than Tawanchai’s, he's a lot more clinical and stuff.”

While Superbon could have a higher IQ, Tawanchai is reliant on his otherworldly talent and God-given physical gifts. It will come down to youth versus experience in this showdown between Thai bangers.

Will Gallacher’s prediction come true? We will soon find out.

JP Gallacher, fans can’t wait to watch Tawanchai vs. Superbon

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn with his ONE Championship gold on the line later this month.

The two will do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Dec. 22.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.