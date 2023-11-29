Buakaw Banchamek impressed by Tawanchai’s smooth transition to kickboxing in win over Jo Nattawut

Legendary Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek has been utterly impressed by ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s recent exploits in kickboxing, even when the 24-year-old phenom struggled against another tough compatriot.

Tawanchai battled fellow Thai star ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video in early October, winning a three-round unanimous decision. However, it wasn’t as easy as people thought it would be for Tawanchai, as the PK Saenchai product was met with incredible adversity.

Still, Buakaw felt Tawanchai deserved the decision against Nattawut and went on to share his thoughts on the match in a YouTube breakdown.

The legendary Thai athlete said:

“From my point of view, Tawanchai’s attacks were still more precise, despite him being new to the ruleset. Therefore, he had an advantage on the judges' scorecard and that’s why he won the fight.”

Tawanchai has been exceptional in the kickboxing realm, bringing over the power and speed he is known for in Muay Thai. The reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion eyes winning kickboxing gold sometime in the future, and he is certainly inching toward achieving that goal.

What's next for Tawanchai PK Saenchai?

Before Tawanchai PK Saenchai can even think of coming back to kickboxing, he has to hold down the fort in Muay Thai in a very important fight.

Tawanchai is set to defend his Muay Thai gold against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

Fans will be treated to an epic night of action, which features three world title fights at the top of the card.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.